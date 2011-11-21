Shares in British life insurer Phoenix rise 9 percent to top the FTSE mid-cap risers' board after it says it is considering further takeover offers, including one from buyout firm CVC.

Broker Investec says the news "is a surprise to us given the challenges the company faces", and although it expects the share price to move closer to its sum-of-the-parts-based target price of 562 pence a share, it retains a "hold" rating on the stock.

At 1105 GMT, the stock is trading at 536 pence.

