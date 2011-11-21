Investors have an unusual opportunity to invest in stocks paying an "ultra" high dividend of more than 8 percent, according to HSBC, which says such companies will outperform going forward, even though many will cut their dividend.

HSBC says there are 43 stocks in MSCI Europe with a trailing yield of more than 8 percent. Among those it identifies are: Admiral Group, Banco Santander, Credit Agricole, Nokia, Peugeot and Telefonica.

"The classic dilemma for investors is to decide whether these high yields represent a value opportunity or whether it is a sign of distress. It turns out that there is an element of truth in both views," HSBC says.

The broker says it finds that around three quarters of ultras end up cutting their dividends within two years. However, it adds that the majority of these stocks outperform even though they have cut their dividends.

It adds that although the historical percentages are positive for "ultras", it stresses that they are high risk; they are not for widows and orphans.

