Pioneer Investment recommends taking positions in European companies exposed to consumer spending in emerging markets, as "explosive" economic growth in these countries paves the way for increased consumption rates.

"A new middle class is emerging in developing countries driven by rapid income growth and the authorities' desire to achieve a more sustainable growth path," Pioneer says in a note.

The investment management firm argues aspiration-driven consumption will drive demand for luxury and sporting goods, such as those produced by LVMH , Swatch, Richemont, Prada, PPR, Hermes and Adidas.

Cosmetics and high-end spirits, which are also perceived as luxury products, are set to become increasingly popular, providing business opportunities to L'Oreal, Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau and Diageo .

Pioneer also notes urbanisation and rising incomes will drive demand for packaged food and water, which will also benefit from increasing health and safety awareness.

"Trust in brand is important following, for example, the melamine scandals in China. Good food can also be seen as an affordable luxury," Pioneer adds.

The firm highlights Nestle, Kerry Group, Unilever , Danone and Lindt as some of the main beneficiaries from this trend.

As the battle for consumers intensifies, services provided by advertising agencies such as WPP and Publicis should be in demand, thanks to their marketing expertise, especially in the digital sector, Pioneer argues.

