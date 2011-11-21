European shares remain sharply lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, where shares fall as a congressional super committee was expected to concede defeat in its efforts to lower the United States deficit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 2.1 percent at 930.76 points, with the euro zone debt crisis remaining a major worry for investors, and the U.S. weighing further on sentiment with its own debt issues.

Miners are among the biggest losers, as metals prices fall. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index falls 4.4 percent.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 1.1 and 1.3 percent in early trading.

