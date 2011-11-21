The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.6 percent, while the blue chips are off 2.6 percent, and the midcaps shed 2.8 percent.

Lo-Q, the AIM-listed provider of virtual queuing systems, climbs 1.6 percent after it signs a new agreement with theme park operator Six Flags, its biggest customer, extending their relationship until end-2017.

Loss-making European publishing group Mecom gains 16.1 percent after it says it is in talks to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, after receiving a number of approaches.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net