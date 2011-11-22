European stock index futures point to a higher open, in a bounce from a steep sell-off in the previous session, after Wall Street came off its lows, though gains could be limited by continued worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are up 1 percent, Germany's DAX futures are up 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are up 1.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
DE LA RUE PLC INTERIM
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC INTERIM
MITCHELLS AND BUTLERS PLC PRELIM
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA FINAL
ENTERPRISE INNS PLC PRELIM
HALMA P.L.C. INTERIM
HOMESERVE PLC INTERIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Campbell Soup Co
Q4 Hormel Foods Corp.
Q2 2012 Medtronic Inc
Q2 2012 Patterson Companies Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
1245 US ICSC chain w/e
1330 US Corp Profits Q3
1330 US GDP Q3
1330 US PCE Q3
1330 US Core PCE Q3
1500 EZ Consumer conf Nov
1500 US Rich Fed comp Nov
1500 US Rich Fed srvs Nov
1500 US Rich Fed manu Nov
