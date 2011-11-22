Goldman Sachs cuts its three-month target for STOXX Europe 600 to 195 points, 13 percent below Monday's close of 224.76, as euro zone policymakers have failed to come up with comprehensive measures to avoid contagion in the sovereign debt crisis.

"We had hoped that renewed developments on the sovereign debt issue would help compensate the markets and allow ERP to fall from 8.1 percent to 6.9 percent, the level implied by our macro model. The lack of initiative means weak fundamentals are likely to be a key driver," Goldman Sachs strategists say in a note.

They say they prefer strong balance sheet high-yield companies, though shifting emphasis to more defensive stocks within this segment.

"We now recommend a long in our high yield defensive basket versus the market and remove the recommendation to be long with yield plus growth," they say.

