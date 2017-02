European shares rise early, bouncing from a steep sell-off in the previous session, though gains are capped by worries over high euro zone and U.S. debt levels.

At 0837 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1 percent at 928.87 points, after tumbling to a six-week low in the previous session.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index regains ground, up 1.3 percent. France's BNP Paribas gains 1.4 percent.

