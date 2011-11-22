Shares in defence contractor BAE Systems are among the top fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, off 0.9 percent, knocked as JPMorgan lowers its forecasts and target price for the firm on more cautious U.S. defence assumptions ahead of U.S. Super Committee findings on Nov. 23.

JPMorgan "maintain(s) that BAE is unlikely to outperform its peers until it can answer the question, What happens to growth post 2013?"

"BAE's valuation is undemanding especially for income funds, but low growth means that by 2013 (estimates) its 30 percent discount vs the sector falls to 10 percent," the broker says.

JPMorgan lowers its earnings per share forecasts for 2012-2013 by 5 percent, and cuts its target price to 302 pence from 329 pence.

