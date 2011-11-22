Shares in Germany's Wacker Chemie are down 3.2 percent after analysts at JPMorgan cut its price target for the stock to 50 euros from 83 euros, citing tough prospects for the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon.

"We expect the current market trend in polysilicon to remain an issue in the medium term," the analysts say, keeping their "underweight" recommendation.

The shares are the top decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which is up 0.8 percent.

Wacker Chemie shares have lost almost 60 percent since early May, when they reached a year-high of 174.30 euros.

