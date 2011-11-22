Shares in Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker, drop 2.5 percent, easily the biggest fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index , hit by a Citigroup target price cut, with the broker warning of "challenging times ahead".

"We feel the orthopaedic industry is going ex-growth with double-digit earnings growth no longer possible," Citigroup says in a note.

"We forecast only 7 percent EPS growth CAGR (compound annual growth rate)10-15 (estimates) for S&N, which suggests a PE of 10 times is more appropriate than the 4-year average of 14 times," the broker says.

Citigroup lowers its target price by 3 percent, to 492 pence, and repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

