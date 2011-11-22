The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, underperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps, up 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Xchanging slips 3.6 percent after the outsourcing company loses a lucrative contract with BAE Systems.

Optos rises 2.3 percent to a four-year high after the retinal imaging firm's results for the year to end-September beat analysts' expectations, and it says it is increasingly confident about its long-term prospects.

