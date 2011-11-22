Shares in Nokia are 5.4 percent lower after Forbes reported, quoting analysts, that sales of the first Windows Phone model from the Finnish handset maker could come in below market expectations, dealers said.

Nokia unveiled a strategy shift to use Microsoft software on its smartphones in February in a bid to create a rival to Apple and Google's Android, and started to sell its first model last week.

"Taking into account European uncertainties news reports can have bigger impact than their content would suggest," Pohjola analyst Hannu Rauhala says.

