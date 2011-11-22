Shares in Homeserve fall 12.7 percent as the British repair and insurance group reports first-half results, which see Peel Hunt looking to cut its forecasts, as the broker repeats its "sell" rating.

Homeserve has endured a series of market downgrades in recent weeks and has seen its value halve after it suspended telesales operations following one of several internal reviews being undertaken by the firm.

Peel Hunt says in a note: "We don't yet know what sort of impact the calls and possible compensation for last year's complaints will cost. We see further pressure on retention rates and renewals in the UK and a marked increase in competitive pressure this winter."

"We anticipate downgrading our numbers a further 15-20 percent and move our price target from 240 pence to 200 pence accordingly."

