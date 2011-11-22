Shares in Oslo-listed oil services firm Archer drop 9.1 percent to 17.90 crowns, a new record low, reversing an initial rise as it reports third-quarter profits below forecasts.

The company was created through the merger of former Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy earlier this year.

The share has lost almost half its value since it started trading under its new name in early June.

Carnegie analyst Frederik Lunde says Archer's comments on the outlook for next year were cautious.

"They see a considerable potential and improvement in the first quarter, but also have comments on having limitied pricing power," Lunde says.

