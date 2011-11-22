The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in midday trade, while the blue chips are 0.8 percent higher, and the midcaps advance 0.5 percent.

Nationwide Accident Repair Services sinks 20.6 percent after the company warns on its full-year profits given volumes in the second half will be hurt by declining insurance claims against the backdrop of recent milder weather.

Optos rises 1 percent after the retinal imaging firm's results for the year to end-September beat analysts' expectations, and it says it is increasingly confident about its long-term prospects.

