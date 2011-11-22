The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.3 percent, in line with the blue chips but outperforming the midcaps, down 0.7 percent.

Xchanging slips 8.2 percent after the outsourcing company loses a lucrative contract with BAE Systems.

Nationwide Accident Repair Services sinks 22 percent after the company warns on its full-year profits given volumes in the second half will be hurt by declining insurance claims, against the backdrop of recent milder weather.

