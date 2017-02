The Euro STOXX 50 is the most volatile of major equity indexes since the start of August, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensifies.

Daily swings in Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue-chip index, have exceeded 2.5 percent for 65 out of 80 trading sessions. That compares with 43 trading days for Britain's FTSE 100, 34 for the U.S.' Standard & Poor's 500 and just seven for Japan's Nikkei average.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net