Commerzbank shares drop 9 percent to a fresh all-time low after sources tell Reuters that Germany's second-largest lender may need another 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to meet capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority (EBA)

"It would be quite a drama for the bank if they would need to turn to the German state again for additional capital," analyst Dirk Becker at Kepler Equities says. "Commerzbank can only hope for a miracle," he adds.

Commerzbank shares have lost 72 percent so far this year, underperforming a 38 percent lower STOXX Europe 600 Banks index.

($1 = 0.743 Euros)