Shares in telecom equipment gear maker Alcatel-Lucent fall 6 percent amid a broader slump in technology shares.

Goldman Sachs analysts raise concerns about the company's liquidity and Bernstein analysts question the prospects for one of its business lines in notes to investors.

"In a U.S. or global recession scenario (10% sales shortfall), Alcatel could face liquidity pressures by 2013," the Goldman analysts write.

"Structural improvement in the company's product mix continues ... However, rising macro pressures have precipitated another costly round of restructuring, leaving the group with minimal free cash flow generation before 2014."

At the same time, Bernstein Research argues that Alcatel-Lucent will be hard pressed to make money from its optical transport business given intense price competition with Chinese players.

"Making money in optical network equipment appears challenging... We see the pressure of Chinese players as only getting worse over time," Berstein analysts write.

Reuters messaging rm://leila.abboud.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net