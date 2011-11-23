European stock index futures point to further losses with weak Chinese factory data sparking further worries of a global economic slowdown, coming after U.S. third-quarter GDP growth was revised down.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 1 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 1.2 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 pan-European index of European shares fell to its lowest close since early October on Tuesday, on investors' concerns about debt levels in the euro zone and the United States.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
COMPASS GROUP PLC PRELIM
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC H1
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PRELIM
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC INTERIM
QINETIQ GROUP PLC INTERIM
U.S. COMPANIES
Deere & Company Q4
MACRO (GMT)
0745 FR Business Climate
0758 FR PMI
0828 DE PMI
0858 EZ PMI
0930 GB MPC Vote
1000 EZ Industrial New Orders
1200 US MBA Purchase
1330 US Core PCE
1330 US Durable goods, New orders
1330 US Jobless Claims
1455 US Mich Sent Final
1530 US ECRI Weekly
