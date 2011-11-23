European shares fall to their lowest in seven weeks in early trade, with miners suffering as weak Chinese factory data fuelled further worries about the slowing global economy, a day after U.S. GDP was revised down.

China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped, a preliminary PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be headed towards an economic hard landing and fuelling global recession fears.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.6 percent at 909.27 points, after earlier hitting its lowest level since early October. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index is down 1.2 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net