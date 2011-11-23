Shares in Meggitt slip 4.7 percent, topping the list of fallers on a weak FTSE 100 as UBS cuts its rating on the aircraft parts supplier to "sell" from "neutral" and reduces its earnings forecasts, following a recent update.

UBS says in a note it lowers its EBITA forecast for Meggitt by 3 percent to 358 million pounds for 2011 and reported earnings per share drops to 31 pence from 32 pence, while 2012 EBITA estimates fall by 7 percent to 395 million pounds.

The broker, however, increases its long term growth rate from to 6.5 percent from 5 percent, mainly from better top line growth but also from incremental margin recovery.

UBS says Meggitt has outperformed the European aftermarket stocks by 12 percent over the last three months and is within 7 percent of its all time high. Meggitt is on the UBS M&A watch list.

The broker cuts its target price on Meggitt to 330 pence from 340 pence.

