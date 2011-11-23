Frontline follows Tuesday's 35 percent drop with a fall of nearly 8 percent to its lowest level since mid-1999 before a swift recovery, as investors continue to guess how the firm's restructuring will pan out.

"I'd say until the details of the restructuring is published, stay out," says Nordea analyst Anders Karlsen. "I expect it to keep going down ... and I expect more volatility."

Frontline, the oil tanker industry's top independent player, warned on Tuesday it would need to restructure to survive and that equity investors may be forced to take big losses.

At 0844 GMT, the stock was down 1.44 percent to 17.1 Norwegian crowns, off an early low of 16.02 crowns.

"Despite Frontline's main shareholder [shipping magnate John Fredriksen] showing commitment to contribute to an overall solution, we find that an equity issue will be at a significant discount to the current share price," Arctic Securities says in a note on Wednesday.

"With our updated NAV at negative 3 crowns, we lower our target to 10 crowns," it added.

