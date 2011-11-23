The pace of deterioration in European, U.S. and Japanese companies' earnings momentum has moderated, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, indicating analysts' downbeat outlook on corporate profitability has eased and may give equities some support amid the concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimes -- for STOXX Europe 600 companies is -15 percent, versus -19.8 percent a month ago.

S&P 500 companies' earnings momentum moderates to -3.4 percent from -18.2 percent last month, while that for Japan's Topix companies is -8.5 percent, from -11.2 percent in October.

