Europe's main stock indexes such as the Euro STOXX 50, the DAX , the CAC 40 and the FTSE 100 hit 'oversold' territory, with their 9-day relative strength indexes (RSI) hitting 30, and with wide gaps between the 9-day and 14-day RSIs, signalling a potential rebound in the short term.

"We've been falling for five days in a row, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see a rebound in the short term, but the medium-term picture remains negative," TradingSat technical analyst Vincent Ganne says.

"The Euro STOXX 50 could rise to as high as 2,220 points, which would become a great level to take short positions. The indexes are poised to revisit the year's lows before the end of the year."

The RSI is a widely-used technical momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent rises with recent falls to determine "oversold" or "overbought" conditions. Thirty and below is considered "oversold" while 70 and above is considered "overbought".

The gap between the 9-day and the 14 day RSIs is also used to spot exaggeration of a movement in prices, which is usually followed by a reversal.

