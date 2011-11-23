(Repeats to remove extra words in the headline with no change to text)

Shares in French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Natixis and leading Belgian lender KBC are among the worst-hit in early trade, down between 1.8 percent and 3.8 percent, as sovereign spreads for both countries widen.

The STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banks index is also weaker, down 0.8 percent, hit by weak demand for German debt at its latest auction.

The Belgian 10-year yield spread over German bunds reaches a euro-era high as the country's efforts to form a government after 18 months take a fresh stumble, while reports of wrangling over the terms of a bailout deal for embattled Belgian peer Dexia also weigh on sentiment.

"The potential for France to increase their contribution to the Dexia financing guarantee is unsettling French spreads, which would hit BNP as people question the ability of the state to commit further resources to its banking sector," Michael Symonds, analyst at Daiwa Securities, says.

"If Belgium are unable to carry their load, it puts further pressure on France."

A French finance ministry source says, however, that cancelling the deal, agreed in October, was out of the question.

