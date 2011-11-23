The FTSE Small Cap index drops 0.5 percent in midday trade, echoing falls on the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps also 0.5 percent lower.

Cosalt drops 35.3 percent after the offshore safety group says its working capital will last only till the end of the month and it is exploring restructuring options.

Porvair climbs 1.7 percent after the filtration specialist wins a contract with the world's third-biggest steelmaker POSCO, which it expects to generate $10-$15 million revenue over three years.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net