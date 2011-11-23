Shares in Centrotherm, the world's No.2 solar equipment maker, are 7.1 percent higher and the second-biggest gainer in Frankfurt's technology index after WestLB upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

"We believe the company will report a more than three-fold increase in Q4 order intake vs Q3 ... ," the bank writes. "Second, the stock's current share price appears to reflect an overly pessimistic scenario to us."

Centrotherm shares are down 65 percent year-to-date, underperforming the 48-percent drop in the OekoDAX of Germany's biggest renewable stocks.

