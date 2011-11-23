The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.6 percent, while the blue chips are 1.3 percent weaker, and the midcaps off 1.4 percent.

Cosalt drops 41.2 percent after the offshore safety group says its working capital will last only till the end of the month and it is exploring restructuring options.

PSG Solutions, a provider of information used in the home and commercial property buying process, rises 8.6 percent after saying its prospects are "highly positive", as it unveils first-half results.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net