Shares in Credit Agricole rise 1.2 percent, outperforming the banking sector as the stock bounces on a major support level, its all-time low hit in late September.

Rivals Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are down 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, with still room on the downside before the two stocks reach their September lows.

"It has nothing to do with the newsflow, it's purely technical," a Paris-based trader says.

So far this year, Credit Agricole is down 57 percent, Societe Generale down 62 percent and BNP Paribas down 47 percent, all three underperforming the STOXX 600 Banking index, which is down 40 percent.

