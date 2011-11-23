The earnings outlook for European banks remains weak, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, although there has been some improvement in sectors like autos, technology, financial services, media and travel & leisure.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index's earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrade minus downgrades as a precentage of total estimates -- is -34.4 percent, almost unchanged from last month's -34.9 percent.

The earnings momentum for the auto sector, on the other hand, moderates to -9.3 percent from -35.5 percent a month ago.

However, the earnings momentum for utilities, insurance and construction & materials continue to deteriorate.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net