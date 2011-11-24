European stock index futures point to gains as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week drop, but the bounce may be limited by ongoing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are were up 0.4 to 0.7 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 1.3 percent at 902.23 points on Wednesday, the lowest close since Oct. 4.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Q3

THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC PRELIM

PENNON GROUP PLC INTERIM

ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q3

DIXONS RETAIL PLC INTERIM

No major U.S. companies reporting.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0700 DE GDP detailed Q3

0900 IT Cons conf'ce Nov

0900 DE Ifo Nov

0930 GB GDP 2 Q3

