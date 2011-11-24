Shares in Compass Group top Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, up 1.7 percent at 553 pence, recouping some of Wednesday's post-results drop as Morgan Stanley upgrades its recommendation on the caterer to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

The stock has outperformed the Leisure sector in the year to date, but has not performed as well as more similar defensives, the bank says. While it sees more upside at more cyclical firms, it sees much less downside at Compass.

The bank says its upgrade reflects better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, encouraging comments on cost efficiencies, the likely improvement in acquisition contribution as synergies flow, and the 500 million pound buyback -- which makes a large transaction less likely.

Compass shed 2.9 percent on Wednesday.

