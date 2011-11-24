The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.3 percent, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips 0.4 percent firmer, and the midcaps up 0.7 percent.

Iomart Group, a cloud computing and managed hosting company, adds 2.5 percent after it buys datacentre services firm EQSN, an acquisition Peel Hunt estimates will add 5 percent to full-year 2013 earnings per share.

Peel Hunt lifts its target price for Iomart to 140 pence from 130 pence, and repeats its "buy" rating.

Future dives 19 percent to an all-time low after the publisher reports a 39 percent drop in full-year profits and announces a dividend holiday to conserve cash, with Investec Securities placing its forecasts, target price and recommendation under review.

Investec describes the numbers as a little light, and points out that the market was assuming a dividend.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net