Shares in Dixons gain 7.4 percent, recovering after Wednesday's pre-results drop, after the electrical goods retailer posts a smaller than feared first-half loss, prompting Investec Securities to place its forecasts, target price and recommendation under review.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, says it made a loss before tax and one-off items of 25.3 million pounds ($39 million) in the 24 weeks to Oct. 15.

That compares with a loss of 6.9 million pounds the same time last year, but is ahead of analysts' average forecast for a loss of about 30 million pounds.

"These (results) should go some way to allaying fears on the group's financial position," Investec says in a note.

Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: "In all, Dixons remains in a difficult place. However, the results do appear to evidence its outperformance of rivals, with today potentially (heralding) the group's likely out-survival of its many rivals."

