Shares in Technip, Subsea 7 and Saipem rise more than 2 percent as Morgan Stanley recommends oil services providers with a strong offshore exposure, anticipating higher spending in the segment.

However, it turns more cautious on TGS-NOPEC, down 1.7 percent, and Tecnicas Reunidas, flat, due to reduced upside.

The brokerage, which estimates that investment worth $271 billion is needed by 2017 to offset declines in offshore production, highlights offshore leaders Technip, upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight", and Saipem, rated "overweight", as the key beneficiaries of the spending growth.

It also upgrades Subsea 7, a specialist in offshore engineering and construction, to "equal-weight" from "underweight" and Vallourec, up 7.2 percent, to "overweight" from "equal-weight" singling out the latter as its best play for a cyclical rebound and recovery in pipe sales.

"Both Vallourec and Technip are bouncing back on the Morgan Stanley upgrade," a Paris-based trader says.

"They had recently been hammered, so the upbeat note is sparking some interest from stock pickers."

The weighting changes come at the expenses of TGS-NOPEC, which Morgan Stanley downgrades to "equal weight" from "overweight" arguing its above-market earnings growth is now reflected in consensus estimates.

Tecnicas Reunidas is downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight", with the brokerage flagging weak contract intake due to fierce competition from South Korean players, as well as risks related to the stock's Spanish listing at a time of turbulence in the euro zone.

