The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.3 percent, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps, both up 0.7 percent.

Netcall gains 3.8 percent after the software firm says first-half trading is in line with expectations, with sales orders significantly ahead of this time last year, prompting Evolution Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Property company Helical Bar firms 3.2 percent after it swung to a first-half pretax profit, while its underlying net asset value slipped lower, and says it expects to sell more non-core assets in the coming months.

