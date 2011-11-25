European stock futures point to declines for equities for a seventh straight session, with a lack of progress to contain the region's debt crisis and Germany's persistent opposition to issue joint euro zone bonds hurting sentiment.
By 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SEVERN TRENT PLC INTERIM
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION SA Q3
No U.S. company announcing results on Friday
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0700 DE Import Price
0745 FR Consumer Confidence
0900 IT Retail Sales
