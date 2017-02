Implied volatility on the FTSE 100 fell 3.8 percent to 27.9 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows, further extending its gap on euro zone peers more heavily exposed to the regional debt crisis.

That for Germany's DAX fell 2.1 percent to 35.9 while France's CAC-40 fell 2.6 percent to 36.0, while that for Spain's IBEX rose 0.2 percent to 40.8.

