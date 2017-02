Of the 273 STOXX Europe 600 companies due to report third-quarter earnings, 96 percent have done so, with half beating or meeting expectations and half missing, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows, with an average negative surprise of 1.8 percent.

The mean change in fourth-quarter analyst earnings revisions over the last 30 days, meanwhile, is minus 5.5 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net