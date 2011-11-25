The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, outperforming a weaker FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, which each shed 0.7 percent on lingering euro zone debt concerns.

Cosalt, which has been struggling to stay afloat, slumps 57.1 percent as it agrees to be bought by Non-Executive Chairman David Ross in a cash deal of 400,000 pounds, days after he made an offer for the offshore safety group.

British small business landlord Workspace Group gains 3.5 percent after it wins planning permission for a 55 million pound redevelopment of the Aberdeen Centre in London, UK.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net