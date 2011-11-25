Shares in AXA gain 1.9 percent, outpeforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after Goldman Sachs raises the French insurer to "buy" from "neutral" and adds it to its "conviction buy" list.

"AXA is reshaping an extensive variable annuity business, focusing more on insurance that carries more biometric as opposed to investment risk, cutting costs and focusing more on growth markets," Goldman Sachs analysts say.

"These should all result in more controlled growth of its economic balance sheet."

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net