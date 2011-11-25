Shares in Vedanta Resources slide 5.9 percent, the top faller in a 0.7 percent weaker FTSE 100 and underperforming the local mining sector , down 1.9 percent, as Deutsche Bank cuts its price target on the India-focused miner to 16.7 pounds from 21 pounds to factor in recently released cash flow data for the company's units.

The bank highlights Cairn India, HZL and Konkola as Vedanta's "cash cows", noting they can provide sufficient dividends to fund interest payments at the "cash-hungry" aluminium and power divisions and at a parent company level.

"However should oil fall to $73/bbl ceteris paribus, dividends may fall short, and additional special dividends may have to be declared," Deutsche says.

However, it keeps a "buy" stance on the stock, noting "much of this risk is already priced in".

Vedanta's shares rose 2.8 percent on Thursday, outpacing a sector-wide rebound of 1.1 percent.

