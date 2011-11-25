Shares in Nordea fall 2.8 percent to their lowest level since March 2009, underperforming rivals, after Sweden said its four main banks should have Core Tier 1 capital ratios of at least 12 percent from 2015.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, is the only one of the four banks with a level currently below that.

Shares in Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank fall 0.5 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is down by 1.3 percent and the Nordic sector index by 1.5 percent.

"The reaction is probably explained by the fact that Nordea is the only bank now that is below 12 percent," Pareto Ohman analyst Francis Dallaire says on the Nordea share reaction.

Dallaire says he finds the share fall unjustified.

"Nordea will have plenty of time to reach the level."

Nordea says it will manage to fulfill the new requirements, which are tougher than those in Basel III, and will not need to change its dividend policy.

