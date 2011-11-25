HSBC says it is "dangerous" to be fully risk-averse as there is a possibility that equities recover surprisingly sharply and it wants at least part of its portfolio to be positioned for such a situation.

Rio Tinto, Experian, UBS and AXA all give it exposure to this scenario and balance the more defensive qualities of Morrison, Vodafone and Total, HSBC says in a note.

"If European equities offer attractive value then an outright risk-averse stance is itself risky and there is more of a case for selected financials and cyclicals," it says in a note.

Equity multiples have been falling as investors have digested the impact of the credit crunch, the resulting recession and the euro zone debt crisis, it says.

"A key issue is whether the long-term operating environment for companies has deteriorated sufficiently to explain this fall in multiples. Our judgement is that it has not."

