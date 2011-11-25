Shares in European automotive companies are the worst performers in Europe, falling 1.4 percent against a 0.6 percent decline for the STOXX Europe 600 index, as Deutsche Bank warns the auto sector will be heavily affected by an expected leasing squeeze.

European banks plan to reduce their leasing book by up to 10 percent in the next few years as part of deleveraging efforts aimed at complying with stricter capital requirements, DB says.

The bank expects an 18 drop in leasing volumes in Europe next year, which would reduce investments by 2.3 percent and shave 0.4 percentage points off economic growth in the euro zone.

It singles out the auto sector as the one "potentially most affected by deleveraging", noting passenger and commercial vehicles accounted for 56 percent of leased equipment in 2010, followed by machinery and industrial equipment (16 percent) and real estate (13 percent).

"We remain cautious on the (auto) sector, given the unsupportive valuation. IT and Energy are our two favourite cyclical sectors," Deutsche says in a note.

"Among defensives, Healthcare and Staples are more attractive than Telecoms and Utilities."

