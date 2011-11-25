The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.2 percent in midday trade, outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips off 0.5 percent and the midcaps, 0.7 percent weaker.

Outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure drops 17 percent after it becomes the latest British retailer to issue a profit warning in the run-up to Christmas, saying trading conditions have weakened further in the past few weeks.

Shore Capital, one of Britain's smaller investment banks, sheds 6.4 percent after saying it could make a loss for 2011 due to the tough market conditions and a writedown on its holding in Puma Hotels which has been embroiled in a dispute with a Spanish group.

