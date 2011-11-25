Stock valuations on the FTSE 100 at the Thursday close imply a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of minus 5.9 percent, after a recent ratcheting up in euro zone debt tensions prompted a nine-day slide. The index is also down on Friday.

That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth will be negative 5.9 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compounded basis.

Across Europe the situation is even more bearish, with the Euro STOXX 50 at minus 7.9 percent on a five-year view and minus 2.2 percent on a 10-year view.

Implied five-year EPS CAGR on France's CAC-40, meanwhile, is minus 9 percent, while Germany's blue-chip DAX is at minus 7.5 percent.

