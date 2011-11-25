The FTSE Small Cap index closes steady, while the blue chips are up 0.7 percent, and the midcaps gain 0.4 percent.

Outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure drops 11.4 percent after it becomes the latest British retailer to issue a profit warning in the run-up to Christmas, saying trading conditions have weakened further in the past few weeks. The company also says it needs cash.

"Against growing competition, and requiring additional funding, we think Blacks will struggle to reverse its rapid decline," Numis Securities says in a note, cutting its target price for Blacks as it repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

Harvey Nash climbs 2.7 percent after the recruitment and IT outsourcing services firm issues a trading update, which Panmure Gordon describes as "very decent", with the broker repeating its "buy" rating on the stock, though trimming its target price to reflect the severity of the macro environment.

